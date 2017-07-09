Three kids among nine people shot at baby 'gender reveal' party

Three children were wounded and a woman was killed when nine people were shot at a "gender reveal party" in Colerain Twp., Ohio on Saturday night, according to police.

Colerain is near Cincinnati.

The shootings happened about 11:20 p.m. Eastern at a residence near Northgate Mall.

The children's injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. One adult is in critical condition and one is in serious but stable condition, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Three others are in stable condition.

Police radio logs indicate there might have been two shooters. One person reported being shot in the stomach, another, shot in the leg.

No one is in custody, but "detectives have a couple of leads they're following up on," said Jim Love, Colerain police public information officer.

The partygoers were watching a movie when gunfire rang out, police said.

Cincinnati police homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation. Officers from other departments, including North College Hill and Green Township, also were at the scene overnight.

Love said he didn't know if the children were targeted.

“You’re hoping that there won’t be situations like this,” Love said. “These are the nights that you look back on and you regret that they ever happened. This will be one of those nights.”

No other details have been released.