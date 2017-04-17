Several crowdfunding campaigns set up for Facebook shooting victim: GoFundMe says this one is legit

As of Monday at 1 p.m., the campaign had raised $24,000.
Godwin was shot and killed on by Steve Stephens. The killing, which was posted to Facebook, launched a manhunt for the suspect spanning five states. He has not yet been located.
Read the full statement GoFundMe sent Cleveland-based WEWS below:
It’s not uncommon for someone to create a GoFundMe to help another individual after a news report. We have spoken with the GoFundMe campaign organizer and members of the family. We’ll guarantee the money will be deposited directly into the family’s bank account.
Here’s the GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-cleveland-victim-family
As with any event, there may be multiple people who want to help. With regard to additional GoFundMes, we are directing everyone to the campaign above. Regardless, all funds raised for the Godwins will be transferred directly to the family. It’s important to remember that our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means funds are guaranteed to go to the right place.