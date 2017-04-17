Several crowdfunding campaigns set up for Facebook shooting victim: GoFundMe says this one is legit

Courtney Danser, Jennifer Auh
10:20 AM, Apr 17, 2017
2 hours ago

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are advising residents not to donate to GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim of Sunday's Facebook shooting.

There are so many out there, it's hard for authorities to verify which ones are legitimate.

A quick search on the crowdfunding site Monday morning revealed several for Robert Godwin Sr. The accounts claim the money will go toward funeral expenses for his family. 

In a news conference, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the accounts were not set up by the Godwin family. 

“They're asking people to not contribute to any do any GoFundMe or any memorial or any account right now in Mr. Godwin's name," he said. 

GoFundMe is backing one of the campaigns, saying they will make sure the money makes it to the family.

You can find that account here.

As of Monday at 1 p.m., the campaign had raised $24,000. 

Godwin was shot and killed on by Steve Stephens. The killing, which was posted to Facebook, launched a manhunt for the suspect spanning five states. He has not yet been located. 

Read the full statement GoFundMe sent Cleveland-based WEWS below:

It’s not uncommon for someone to create a GoFundMe to help another individual after a news report. We have spoken with the GoFundMe campaign organizer and members of the family. We’ll guarantee the money will be deposited directly into the family’s bank account.
Here’s the GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-cleveland-victim-family
As with any event, there may be multiple people who want to help. With regard to additional GoFundMes, we are directing everyone to the campaign above. Regardless, all funds raised for the Godwins will be transferred directly to the family. It’s important to remember that our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means funds are guaranteed to go to the right place.

 

