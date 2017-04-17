Several crowdfunding campaigns set up for Facebook shooting victim: GoFundMe says this one is legit

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are advising residents not to donate to GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim of Sunday's Facebook shooting.

There are so many out there, it's hard for authorities to verify which ones are legitimate.

A quick search on the crowdfunding site Monday morning revealed several for Robert Godwin Sr. The accounts claim the money will go toward funeral expenses for his family.

In a news conference, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the accounts were not set up by the Godwin family.

“They're asking people to not contribute to any do any GoFundMe or any memorial or any account right now in Mr. Godwin's name," he said.

GoFundMe is backing one of the campaigns, saying they will make sure the money makes it to the family.

You can find that account here.

As of Monday at 1 p.m., the campaign had raised $24,000.

Godwin was shot and killed on by Steve Stephens. The killing, which was posted to Facebook, launched a manhunt for the suspect spanning five states. He has not yet been located.

Read the full statement GoFundMe sent Cleveland-based WEWS below: