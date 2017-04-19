Shanghai auto show: Lincoln unveils 1st gas-electric hybrid

Ford Motor Co.'s luxury brand, Lincoln, has unveiled its first gasoline-electric hybrid, a version of its MKZ midsize sedan, at the Shanghai auto show.

Lincoln said the MKZ will go on sale this year in China starting at 329,800 yuan ($47,900).

The company also displayed a concept version of its first full-size SUV, the Navigator. It said sales will begin late this year.

The total of 1,400 sedans, SUVs, minivans and other vehicles displayed at the show include 63 electric or gasoline-electric hybrids from global brands and 96 from Chinese manufacturers, according to the organizers.

VOLVO TO MAKE PURE-ELECTRIC CAR IN CHINA

Volvo Cars, the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker, has announced plans to produce a pure-electric car in China for sale worldwide starting in 2019.

Volvo said the car will be based on the economy-size CMA platform shared with Chinese automaker Geely, which bought the Swedish brand from Ford Motor Co. in 2010.

Volvo has two factories in China and in 2015 became the first automaker to export Chinese-made cars to the United States.