Shaquille O'Neal's son commits to play at Arizona

TUCSON - Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona.

The younger O'Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Los Angeles, is a high school junior who will graduate next year and join the Wildcats for the 2018-19 season.

Blessed to say that I have committed to The university of Arizona🔴🔵🐻⬇️ #Beardown pic.twitter.com/ytBuBm7JbO — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) April 19, 2017

He chose the Wildcats over Southern Cal, UCLA and California.