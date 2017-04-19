Shaquille O'Neal's son commits to play at Arizona

Mostly Cloudy
TUCSON - Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona.
The younger O'Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Los Angeles, is a high school junior who will graduate next year and join the Wildcats for the 2018-19 season.
Blessed to say that I have committed to The university of Arizona🔴🔵🐻⬇️ #Beardown pic.twitter.com/ytBuBm7JbO— Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) April 19, 2017
He chose the Wildcats over Southern Cal, UCLA and California.
California Supreme Basketball would like to congratulation @cynreef on committing to The University of Arizona #TheProcess #FiveStars pic.twitter.com/Z66J3L68hX— California Supreme (@CalSupremeBball) April 19, 2017
