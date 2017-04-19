Shaquille O'Neal's son commits to play at Arizona

Phil Villarreal
6:18 AM, Apr 19, 2017
TUCSON - Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona.

The younger O'Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Los Angeles, is a high school junior who will graduate next year and join the Wildcats for the 2018-19 season.

 

 

He chose the Wildcats over Southern Cal, UCLA and California.

