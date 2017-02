While studying abroad in Australia, Haylee Webster managed to capture an amazing moment on camera.

Weber was on a shark diving expedition on a Calypso Star Charter boat in Port Lincoln when she filmed a shark jumping out of the water – much like a dolphin – to grab some bait.

Haylee told Storyful that cage diving with great whites had always been a dream of hers and she decided to make it a reality as a part of her last adventure in Australia before heading home to the United States.

See the dramatic clip below.