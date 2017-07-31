Sheriff: Missouri man kills 2 young sons, then himself

Associated Press
6:01 AM, Jul 31, 2017

MARSHFIELD, MO. - Authorities in southwestern Missouri's Webster County say a recently divorced man killed his two young sons before setting his house on fire and killing himself.

KYTV reports that firefighters responding about 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported house fire near Marshfield found the three bodies include a bedroom of the damaged residence.

The boys were ages 5 and 7. The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

Sheriff Roye Cole says the fire also burned three cars and a barn.

Cole says the man and his wife were divorced last week, and that the man was caring for his young sons while their mother was at a church camp.

