Sheriff: Missouri man kills 2 young sons, then himself

MARSHFIELD, MO. - Authorities in southwestern Missouri's Webster County say a recently divorced man killed his two young sons before setting his house on fire and killing himself.
KYTV reports that firefighters responding about 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported house fire near Marshfield found the three bodies include a bedroom of the damaged residence.
The boys were ages 5 and 7. The identities of the dead were not immediately released.
Sheriff Roye Cole says the fire also burned three cars and a barn.
Cole says the man and his wife were divorced last week, and that the man was caring for his young sons while their mother was at a church camp.
