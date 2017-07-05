Shirtless, sandwich-seeking tractor driver arrested

Police follow from Wal-Mart to crash site

KMTV Web Staff
10:21 AM, Jul 5, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man in Omaha, Nebraska was arrested Wednesday after attempting to escape police in a tractor.

Adrian Latham, 41, was booked at for operating during suspension, willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest and felony criminal mischief after he crashed a tractor into a private residence early Wednesday morning. 

Police say they received several 911 calls regarding Latham, who was shirtless driving a red tractor erratically and asking others for a sandwich. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in a Wal-Mart parking lot, but Latham fled and drove recklessly, weaving through traffic lanes before swerving off the road and ramming into a metal gate. 

According to police, Latham was very confused and unable to provide his name following the crash. He was taken to Lakeside Hospital for a possible drug overdose and complaint of foot pain and was medically cleared. Latham's drivers license has been suspended for more than a year for habitual driving offenses. 

The tractor was impounded at the Omaha Police Department for safekeeping because it is unknown who the owner is. 

