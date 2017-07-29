Older man shoots disrespectful younger man several times at Detroit bus stop, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a bus stop around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses and police, a man got into an argument with an older man and was being very disrespectful. The older man then pulled out a gun and shot the younger man several times, including in the chest and neck.

The victim was able to run away, before he was picked up by medics on a nearby street and taken to Sinai Grace Hospital. His name and condition are not known.

One eyewitness told WXYZ, "The old man came in with his daughter and grandchild and told the boy to be respectful with his child and granddaughter. The boy started to mess with the old man. The old man showed him his stuff and got off a couple of pops."

The shooter apparently got on a bus and left. Police are continuing to investigate.