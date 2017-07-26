Congressman Steve Scalise, shot in baseball practice, released from hospital

A congressman shot and seriously wounded during a Republican baseball team practice has been released from the hospital.

Rep. Steve Scalise is out and will now begin intensive rehabilitation, according to reports.

The Republican House majority whip was transferred out of the intensive care unit earlier this month. He was previously released at the end of June but was re-admitted in early July over concerns of a new infection.

The Louisiana Republican was critically injured last month during a shooting at the GOP baseball team's practice for a charity baseball game. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered significant damage to his internal organs.

The official photograph for members of the 115th Congress was delayed until Scalise is able to participate in the gathering.