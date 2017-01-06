At least three people are dead after a shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

The suspect is reportedly in custody. Reports indicate that a total of nine people were shot.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the Terminal 2 baggage claim. The terminal has been evacuated.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Other passengers tweeted that they were forced to re-board an airplane after shots were fired.

Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane. — PuzzlePen (@PuzzlePen) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. For the latest, stay tuned to WFTS-TV in Tampa.