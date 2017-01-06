3 dead after shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

At least three people are dead after a shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. 

The suspect is reportedly in custody. Reports indicate that a total of nine people were shot.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the Terminal 2 baggage claim. The terminal has been evacuated.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

 

 

Other passengers tweeted that they were forced to re-board an airplane after shots were fired.

 

 

 

 

