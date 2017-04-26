'Silence of the Lambs' director Jonathan Demme dies

Associated Press
9:04 AM, Apr 26, 2017
9 mins ago

Jonathan Demme attends the 25th Anniversary Event Of Silence Of The Lambs presented by The Academy Museum and supported by The New York Times on April 20, 2016 in New York City.

Craig Barritt
NEW YORK (AP) - Director Jonathan Demme, who helmed Oscar-winners 'Silence of the Lambs' and 'Philadelphia,' dies at 73, rep says.

