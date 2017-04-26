'Silence of the Lambs' director Jonathan Demme dies

Fair
HI: 78°
LO: 55°
Jonathan Demme attends the 25th Anniversary Event Of Silence Of The Lambs presented by The Academy Museum and supported by The New York Times on April 20, 2016 in New York City.
NEW YORK (AP) - Director Jonathan Demme, who helmed Oscar-winners 'Silence of the Lambs' and 'Philadelphia,' dies at 73, rep says.
France says the key evidence is the chemical makeup of the gas used in the April 4 attack and another in 2013.
The Canadian Space Agency has selected the final 17 candidates for the Canadian astronaut corps.
Pope Francis gave the very first papal TED Talk on Tuesday. And he had an important message for people in positions of power around the world.
The arguments about lumber and dairy are old, but their effects could put jobs and the future of free trade in North America at risk.