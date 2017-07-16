Singer Aaron Carter arrested for DUI, drug charges

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.

Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Canup says Parker was arrested for obstruction, possession of less than 1 ounce of pot and paraphernalia.

Carter's vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Carter was scheduled to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night. A tweet from his account hours before the show said he wouldn't make it because of "transportation issues."

Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys.

