Small plane crashes onto crowded California highway

Allison Horn
11:38 AM, Jun 30, 2017
2 hours ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Two people are injured after a small plane crashed Friday on the 405 freeway in Orange County, California near John Wayne Airport.

Orange County Fire Captain Larry Kurtz said the Cessna 310 crashed at 9:30 a.m.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Fire officials shut down Interstate 405 in both directions at MacArthur Blvd. Wreckage from the plane is scattered on both sides of the freeway.

A woman who had been on the plane pulled a man from the wreckage and said he was her husband, according to a witness who spoke to KABC.

Witnesses told KABC they saw several people who needed medical attention.  Many of the witnesses rushed to help.

KABC is reporting at least two people suffered critical injuries. It is unclear if the injured parties were on the plane or drivers on the freeway.

Before the crash, a mayday call to the airport's tower was issued, where the pilot said they had experienced engine failure:

4:03 Pilot: Hey, we hot a mayday. We got a may..(cutoff)

4:07 Pilot: 87297, Mayday! Mayday!

4:16 Pilot: We’re trying to make it back to the airport.

5:02 ATC: Gear appears to be up for 297

Pilot: Yeah, I know. We’re still trying to get a little altitude. I’ll put I down when I get to final, 297. I lost my right engine!

 

Small plane just crashed @johnwayneair

A post shared by Matthew (@itsyeboi436) on

John Wayne Airport is closed to arrivals.

The crash happened at the start of the busy Fourth of July travel holiday. 

More on this as it develops.

