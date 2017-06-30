School district's Twitter hacked, trolls tweet racist messages, images

A Florida school district's Twitter account was hacked Friday, leading to a string of racists and disturbing tweets.

St. Lucie County School District confirmed its account had been compromised early Froday morning. s

A photo of a lynching was published above an earlier tweet with the text which said: "After Heavy Consideration, Our District Has Decided To Ban All African Americans From Our School District. Thank you!"

On its Facebook page the district issued this statement:

The St. Lucie Public Schools' Twitter Account has been compromised by individuals not associated with or representing the organization in any manner. The District is working earnestly to remove inappropriate postings and remedy this matter as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.