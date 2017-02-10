Student describes teacher accidentally showing porn to 7th grade class

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Officials at a California school district refuse to tell the public how they are dealing with a teacher who is accused of showing pornography to his 7th grade class.



On Thursday, numerous Rancho del Rey Middle School students said the teacher accidentally showed them the inappropriate content in a world cultures class when he plugged his iPad into a projector.



San Diego-based KGTV also discovered a student complained online several weeks ago about the same teacher doing "inappropriate stuff" on the computer in class.



"We were doing our daily routine where he would check the homework and we would watch KDKR -- that's the daily news channel," student Dylan Lazo said.



KGTV spoke with Lazo with permission from his parents.



"Then he turned on the big screen and we saw what was on the iPad," Lazo said. "He was watching gay porn with two men having sex."



KGTV is not naming the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime.



"It was up for a good 30 seconds because he was trying to figure out what to do. When he saw our reaction he said, 'What the heck? Who put this on there?'" Lazo said. "I felt shocked and awkward for the rest of the day because I don't think a responsible teacher would do something like that."



A post on the website ratemyteacher.com from January 25 reads:

"(The teacher) does inappropriate stuff on his computer during class when we are doing our work."

KGTV called the accused teacher, but he hung up on our reporter when she asked if he wanted to comment.



Sweetwater Union High School District spokesman Manny Rubio said he was not aware of previous complaints against the teacher and did not believe what KGTV found online tonight was relevant, saying it was "a stretch."



When KGTV asked whether the teacher had been suspended during the internal investigation, Rubio refused to answer.