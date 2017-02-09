Suspect takes off with $100,000 in blueberries

Police in Hamilton, Ontario are looking for someone who stole $100,000 worth of blueberries from a refrigerated truck last Sunday, police said.

Sometime between 3 and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, someone gained access of a commercial refrigeration truck in Hamilton and drove it to the metro Toronto area. While the truck has since been recovered, the blueberries, and other fruit, were missing.

Detectives are seeking leads from the public in hopes of catching the suspect.

The police did not say what the suspect would do with $100,000 worth of blueberries.