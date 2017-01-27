Take our Super Bowl quiz

Light fog
In this Sunday, Nov. 9, 1986, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana passes during the first quarter against the St. Louis Cardinals at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Montana was selected to the Super Bowl 50 Golden Team, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Do you watch the Super Bowl every year? If so, you should have no problem answering these questions.
Some Chinese immigrants are striving to become American citizens within Chicago's self-contained Chinatown.
A group of scientists base the clock on the state of nuclear weapons, climate change, biotechnology and emerging technology around the world.
British Prime Minister Theresa May gifted a drinking cup to President Donald Trump.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto posted a video message on Facebook after President Donald Trump signed an order for the border project.