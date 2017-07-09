Teen dies after being struck by a falling bullet

Nearly a week after being struck in the head with a bullet that fell out of the sky in Hammond, Indiana, 13-year-old Noah Inman died this weekend, the Hammond Police Department announced on Sunday.

According to the Hammond Police, the boy was outside playing basketball with a group of children around 9:30 p.m. July 1 when he suddenly fell. Witnesses believed the boy was having a seizure and immediately called for an ambulance.

At the hospital, doctors found the boy was struck from a falling bullet.

"The Hammond Police Department would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Inman family. We wish you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts," Hammond Police Chief John Doughty said. "Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. When reason fails, pray for peace. We will be praying with you."

It is believed that the gunfire came as part of a pre-July 4 weekend celebration.

"Unfortunately, this is a common action by many people who own guns in our city and they need to know this action has consequences and will be dealt with severely by the Hammond Police Department," the department said in a statement. "If you own a firearm, it is not to be used as part of a celebration."

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help the family with medical and burial expenses. Nearly $20,000 has been raised as of Sunday afternoon.

The boy's injury is not an uncommon one. On Jan. 1, a Texas legislator was hospitalized after being wounded by a falling bullet just after midnight. The bullet fractured Armando Martinez's skull, forcing doctors to perform a risky procedure to remove the bullet.