Teen mom who dropped newborn from 8th-floor window gets probation

A teen mom who panicked and threw her newborn daughter from an eighth-floor window in 2015 was sentenced to four years' probation this week.

Mubashra Uddin, who was 19 years old when the incident happened, was given the punishment by a Chicago judge on Friday, after already serving nearly two years in jail, according to WLS-TV.

On Nov. 11, 2015, Uddin gave birth to a baby girl inside the bedroom of an apartment she shared with her parents, who are Pakistani Muslims. After the girl was born, Uddin heard her mother walking toward her bedroom, at which point she opened a window and dropped her.

Uddin's parents did not know about her pregnancy, which she feared they wouldn't approve of, according to information from her trial as reported on by the Chicago Tribune. She hid the pregnancy by wearing baggy clothes and told only her boyfriend.

"At that moment she probably wasn't thinking and she cracked ... because the Mubashra I know wouldn't do something like this if she was in right state of mind," a childhood friend of Uddin wrote in a letter to the court on her behalf, according to WLS.

At the time the incident happened, Uddin was described as a college student who earned straight-A grades, according to the Tribune. During the trial, several character witnesses came to Uddin's defense.

The infant's naked body was found in the grass by a neighbor, who told someone to call 911. The girl was still breathing when she was found but died shortly afterward at a hospital from the injuries she suffered in the fall.

Uddin admitted her crime to investigators after initially denying it.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.