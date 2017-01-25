Teenager killed boy, committed cannibalistic acts, reports say

A 16-year-old boy in India is accused of killing a nine-year-old-boy, dismembering him and eating his flesh.

The Times of India reports that the victim’s beheaded body was found earlier today in Ludhiana, a city in northern India. After studying CCTV footage from the scene, police were able to find to identify the 16-year-old boy.

The teen and the victim were reportedly neighbors. The boy told police that he strangled the victim before cutting him up and eating parts of his body. He told police that he craved human flesh and fantasized about eating his own limbs.

The Indian Express also says the boy also planted his victim’s heart on the campus of his school, saying he wanted to give the school a bad reputation with the hope it would close.

Later, the teenager allegedly cooked food for his father and was otherwise acting normally.

Officials have taken the teenager for medical and psychological tests.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.