Naked man at Walmart 'thought it would be funny for him to be naked'

TEMPE, AZ - Police in Tempe, Arizona arrested a 49-year-old man who was seen without clothing inside a Walmart store this week.
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., they received a call about a naked man that was inside the store.
Officers located 49-year-old Robert Kanoff across the street completely naked, only wearing shoes.
Police say Kanoff admitted to ingesting drugs earlier and said he was dropped off by two people who "thought it would be funny for him to be naked."
Kanoff reportedly admitted to walking into the Wal-Mart as well.
He was arrested on charges of public sexual indecency, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and possession of dangerous drugs.
