Tennis star Venus Williams involved in car crash in which a man died, TMZ says

A person has died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida after a collision with a vehicle driven by tennis star Venus Williams, according to a police report which TMZ obtained.

It said a 78-year-old man died two weeks after the June 9 crash.

TMZ said police faulted Williams for the crash for violating the right of way of the other driver. TMZ identified the other driver as the victim's wife.

TMZ notes that there was no evidence Venus was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol or distracted by an electronic device.

When asked if the police report was available, Palm Beach Gardens police responding by saying the request had been received and was forwarded to the city clerk for processing.

Williams' attorney issued a statement on the tennis star's behalf.



"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light," Williams' attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement. "The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."