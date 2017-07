Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the massive Amazon sale for Prime members that some are likening to “Black Friday in July” is offering significant markdowns on items for families.

Check out the products that you’ll be able to snag at a discount between 9 p.m. ET on Monday through 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12.

Amazon says that new deals will be offered every five minutes during the 30-hour sale. We’ll update this list as the exact savings on each of these products is revealed.

Until then, mark your calendars (or use the “Watch this deal” alert) to get these products on sale. And if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you’ll need to sign up to be eligible for savings (you could always do a free 30-day trial).

Disclaimer: The E.W. Scripps Company gets commissions for purchases through links in this story.

1. Summer Infant Pop N Play Portable Playard

Spacious and portable. Great for kids or pets.

Current price: $54.92

On sale: 8:15 p.m.

2. 50 Rubber Ducks

Because you know how quickly these things become mildew factories.

Current price: $29.99

On sale: Now!

3. World Of Eric Carle Very Hungry Caterpillar Backpack

It’s not too soon to start back to school shopping.

Current price: $15.83

On sale: Now!

4. OXO Tot Cubby Stroller

Because scoring a deal on a big ticket item like a stroller feels soooo good.

Current price: $299

On sale: 4:49 a.m.

5. Amazon Echo

If you’ve got kids, you need an assistant that lets you surf the web hands-free.

Current price: $35 (regularly $50)

On sale: Now!

6. Kindle For Kids

Get a great price for an e-reader.

Current price: $69.99 (a 44% savings)

On sale: Now!

7. Hape Pound & Tap Bench With Slide Out Xylophone

If the kids are going to pound on something, at least let it sound pleasant.

Current price: $20.36 (regularly $29.99)

On sale: Now!

8. Keurig Brewer & 40-Count Of K-Cups

What do parents need more than coffee? Nothing.

Current price: $69.99 (regularly $118)

On sale: Now!

9. Instant Pot Duo 9-In-1 Pressure Cooker

Because parents always need dinner in a hurry. Always.

Current price: $119.95 (plus 20% off at checkout)

On sale: Now!

10. Camelbak Eddy Water Bottle

Because you can never have too many water bottles.

Current price: $8.99 (regularly $14.95)

On sale: Now!