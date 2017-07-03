If you’re planning a vacation later this summer, here’s something to think about the next time you check into a hotel room. It’s estimated the cleaning crew only has about 30 minutes to clean a room in between guests. There are a few things you should clean before settling in.

In a hotel room thousands of germs can be found from the bathroom to the bedroom. First, the television remote is something you should clean with a sanitizing wipe.

Second, the bedside light switch is said to be the dirtiest switch in a hotel room.

Before snuggling up with the comforter in bed, you should know that it hardly, if ever, gets washed. That means hundreds of people before you were sleeping with the same one unwashed.

Last item on the list are the water glasses. If they are throw away, then you are fine, but if they are made of glass, you might not want to drink out of them. Researchers found a majority of them are cleaned with glass cleaner, not with dish soap. As we all know, glass cleaner is toxic and should never be near your mouth.

Interesting enough, the cleanest place in a hotel room is said to be the bathroom door handle. Researchers found that people don't close the door when using the bathroom while staying alone in a hotel.

This information is not to scare, but to inform you of places you might want to sanitize before using. Just know, only 2% of all the bacteria found in a hotel room can actually make you sick.