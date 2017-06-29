Infographic shows the states with the fattest cats and dogs

According to a new study, Minnesota is full of fat cats. The research was conducted by Banfield Pet Hospital and it found that over the past decade, the number of overweight cats and dogs in the United States has ballooned 169 and 158 percent respectively. Even though some people find the sight of a heavily overweight cat or dog funny or adorable, obesity among pets is no joke. Over 20 disease conditions have been linked with pets being overweight and nationwide, 33 percent of cats and 30 percent of dogs seen by Banfield clinics were obese.

As mentioned above, Minnesota had the highest rate of obesity for cats at 46 percent. It was followed by Nebraska (43 percent) and Iowa (42 percent). Minnesota also had the fattest dogs in the U.S. with 41 percent classified as overweight. Nebraska was also second for dog obesity (39 percent) and Michigan came third (38 percent).

