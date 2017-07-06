These were the most popular Amazon Prime Day purchases around the world last year

This year, Amazon Prime Day — an online shopping event in which Amazon Prime members will have a special day to shop new deals on Amazon.com and also get free shipping — is slated for July 11, 2017. Deals are slated to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern on Monday, July 10.
The giant online retailer offers its deals only to those who pay for Prime membership, which costs $10.99 per month or $99 for an entire year.
Amazon features limited-time "lightning deals" on Amazon Prime Day, just as it sometimes does during the holiday shopping season in November and December.
