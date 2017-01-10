Time-lapse captures magnificence of Northern Lights

Now we suddenly all have the urge to travel.

A breathtaking time-lapse video takes place during a few great periods of a particularly active Aurora Borealis around the area of Inari in Lapland, Finland.

Inari is far enough north that you can see the northern lights nearly every night.

See the incredible time-lapse below.

