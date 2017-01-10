Time-lapse captures magnificence of Northern Lights

Mostly clear
HI: 61°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 50°
HI: 56°
LO: 46°
Now we suddenly all have the urge to travel.
A breathtaking time-lapse video takes place during a few great periods of a particularly active Aurora Borealis around the area of Inari in Lapland, Finland.
Inari is far enough north that you can see the northern lights nearly every night.
See the incredible time-lapse below.
Ghana's new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, took some lines from Bill Clinton and George W. Bush without giving them credit.
Sen. Ted Cruz said members of Congress were asked by China not to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.
Armed robbers took more than $10 million worth of jewels from the reality star in October.
The U.K. is about to start Brexit. The economy and immigration are just a couple of the concerns.