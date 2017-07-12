Tinder is sending two college students to Hawaii for their first date

Fair
HI: 104°
LO: 76°
A popular dating app is flying two Ohio college students to Hawaii so they can finally meet outside the realm of digital messages, Buzzfeed reported.
Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, both of whom are students at Kent State University, have only met online; they matched on Tinder in 2014, and they’ve kept contact (and an on-going joke alive) since.
He first wrote Arendas in September 2014. She finally responded two months later, “Hey sorry my phone died.”
Avsec played along. He waited until January to respond “Hey, sorry was in the shower.”
Avsec recently shared a screenshot of their messages on Twitter. They went viral.
Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX— Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017
Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX
sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months !— Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017
sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months !
The two have kept the joke going -- only responding to one another every couple months -- for the last three years.
Tinder came across their story and gave the pair 24 hours to pick the city they wanted to have their first date in.
It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC— Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017
It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC
Honestly just a huge s/o to the internet! thx for making some of my dreams come true, I've always been a big fan !!!!!!— Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 11, 2017
Honestly just a huge s/o to the internet! thx for making some of my dreams come true, I've always been a big fan !!!!!!
Hopefully the two can keep conversation without waiting months to reply ... not that there's any pressure from anyone or anything ...
ya ok but when's the wedding— ang 🇸🇾 (@angela_bittar) July 10, 2017
ya ok but when's the wedding
Hey Josh! I'm a local wedding officiant & Kent State alum! Once you have a magical first date I would love to officiate the wedding someday!— Married by Megan (@MarriedbyMegan) July 12, 2017
Hey Josh! I'm a local wedding officiant & Kent State alum! Once you have a magical first date I would love to officiate the wedding someday!
Manchester, England, voted to make the pop star its first-ever honorary citizen for what she did after the attack at her May concert.
This new route is for candidates who willingly give up their lives for others.
The Vatican told Catholics that Communion wafers with no gluten are "invalid," which may things difficult for gluten-intolerant worshippers.
The agreement is seen as a step toward ending the sanctions against the country.