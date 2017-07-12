Tinder is sending two college students to Hawaii for their first date

A popular dating app is flying two Ohio college students to Hawaii so they can finally meet outside the realm of digital messages, Buzzfeed reported.

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, both of whom are students at Kent State University, have only met online; they matched on Tinder in 2014, and they’ve kept contact (and an on-going joke alive) since.

He first wrote Arendas in September 2014. She finally responded two months later, “Hey sorry my phone died.”

Avsec played along. He waited until January to respond “Hey, sorry was in the shower.”

Avsec recently shared a screenshot of their messages on Twitter. They went viral.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

The two have kept the joke going -- only responding to one another every couple months -- for the last three years.

Tinder came across their story and gave the pair 24 hours to pick the city they wanted to have their first date in.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Honestly just a huge s/o to the internet! thx for making some of my dreams come true, I've always been a big fan !!!!!! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 11, 2017

Hopefully the two can keep conversation without waiting months to reply ... not that there's any pressure from anyone or anything ...

ya ok but when's the wedding — ang 🇸🇾 (@angela_bittar) July 10, 2017

