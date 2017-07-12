Tinder is sending two college students to Hawaii for their first date

The two have kept a Tinder joke going for 3 years

WCPO Staff
10:54 AM, Jul 12, 2017
16 mins ago
A popular dating app is flying two Ohio college students to Hawaii so they can finally meet outside the realm of digital messages, Buzzfeed reported.

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, both of whom are students at Kent State University, have only met online; they matched on Tinder in 2014, and they’ve kept contact (and an on-going joke alive) since.

He first wrote Arendas in September 2014. She finally responded two months later, “Hey sorry my phone died.”

Avsec played along. He waited until January to respond “Hey, sorry was in the shower.”

Avsec recently shared a screenshot of their messages on Twitter. They went viral.

The two have kept the joke going -- only responding to one another every couple months -- for the last three years.

Tinder came across their story and gave the pair 24 hours to pick the city they wanted to have their first date in.

Hopefully the two can keep conversation without waiting months to reply ... not that there's any pressure from anyone or anything ...

