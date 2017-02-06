Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl LI game jersey was stolen

Light rain
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass late in the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI game jersey went missing following the big game, according to video shot in the champion's locker room.
Following the game, in which the Patriots won 34-28, NFL reporter Dan Hanzus recorded Brady talking with team owner Robert Kraft. During the conversation, Brady mentioned his jersey was gone.
Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51 (via @danhanzus) pic.twitter.com/cv99qUW4XY— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
According to USA Today, other teammates helped Brady to search for the missing jersey. However, when Brady was leaving NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, he told USA Today the jersey was not found.
"It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess," he concluded.
