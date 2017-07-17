Tropical Storm Dom forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dom attained tropical storm strength on Monday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, marking the fourth named storm of 2017 in the basin.

Tropical Storm Dom has top sustained winds of 40 MPH, and higher gusts. The storm, which is 595 miles east of Trinidad, is moving west at 17 MPH.

According to the National Hurricane Center's forecast, Dom is expected to continue moving to the west, threatening Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Grenada was placed under a tropical storm warning, as the other aforementioned islands are under tropical storm watches.

Dom is expected to enter the Caribbean Sea by Wednesday. The storm is expected to maintain tropical storm strength over the next two days.

By Wednesday, the storm is expected to encounter sheer, which should cause Dom to dissipate and not pose any threat to the United States mainland.