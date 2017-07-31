Truck dangles over highway overpass in Tampa

Fair
TAMPA, Fla. - A flatbed tractor trailer crashed on west bound I-4 on Monday morning and dangled over I-275 in Tampa for about an hour.
The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. on I-4 at the southbound I-275 exit ramp. The accident block all lanes on I-275 for a short period of time.
The front wheels of the truck could be seen dangling over the guardrail.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was not injured.
Wet roads from Tropical Storm Emily may have contributed to the accident.
I-4 WB to I-275 SB transition blocked. Awaiting tow truck. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/EhbvhsDGOp
Sergeant Steve Gaskins said that the driver lost control of the truck. No other vehicles were involved.
Tampa: WB I-4 ramp to I-275 closed due to CMV crash. Seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/gEsAZhdJQm
