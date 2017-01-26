Trump accuses ABC, other networks of unfair coverage

In an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir aired on Wednesday night, Trump criticized television networks for unfairly covering his recent controversial speech to the CIA.

The CIA visit, which happened Saturday, was criticized by a slew of networks as insensitive and tone-deaf. CBS News subsequently reported that the intelligence workers were “stunned” and “offended by the president’s tone.”

Various media outlets also accused the president of bringing his own staff to cheer during the speech.

Trump on Wednesday defended his speech to Muir, while accusing ABC and other networks – with the exception of Fox News -- of covering the event unfairly.

Below is a read-back of Trump’s remarks:

That speech was a home run. That speech, if you look at Fox, OK, I’ll mention you — we see what Fox said. They said it was one of the great speeches. They showed the people applauding and screaming and — and they were all CIA. There was — somebody was asking Sean — “Well, were they Trump people that were put–” we don’t have Trump people. They were CIA people … People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time. They never even sat down, most of them, during the speech. There was love in the room. You and other networks covered it very inaccurately. I hate to say this to you and you probably won’t put it on but turn on Fox and see how it was covered. And see how people respond to that speech.