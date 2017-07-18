Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Putin

Fair
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany earlier this month.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders' dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.
The two had a formal meeting that lasted more than two hours earlier that day.
It was not immediately clear how long the informal conversation lasted or what was discussed.
U.S. intelligence officials have accused the Russian government of meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump win.
Russia, China and others are using their state-run media abroad in hopes of expanding their influence beyond their borders.
A team of researchers found the neurological systems in young fish are seriously affected by crude oil — even in tiny doses.
U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul Selva told the Senate Armed Services Committee North Korea isn't capable of hitting the U.S. "with any degree of accuracy."
Lloyd's of London warns that a major cyberattack could cost more than Hurricane Katrina.