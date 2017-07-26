TSA announces new security requirements for electronics

The TSA announced Tuesday that it would be scrutinizing electronics more closely.

Air travelers will now need to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a separate bin for screening. Travelers were previously allowed to leave mid-sized electronic devices like iPads and tablets in carry-on bags at security checkpoints.

“It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia in a press release.

The new policy is already being implemented at 10 airports across the country, and will soon be put in place at all airports as workers are trained on the procedures.

The new policy is already in place at the following airports: