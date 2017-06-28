A pregnant woman in Asheville, North Carolina used her SUV in a Walmart parking lot to run over a man she claims attempted to steal her purse, WLOS-TV reported.

WLOS captured the incident, which took place around 12:30 p.m.

According to WLOS, the woman, Christine Braswell, saw the man rummaging through her vehicle. When witnesses confronted the man, he ran away with her purse.

After Braswell gave chase by foot, she got in her car and drove into the man. The unidentified man suffered from minor injuries, and is expected to be okay. He was charged with felony breaking and entering.

"I jumped in the car, threw it in gear and came across the curb and ran over him," Braswell told WLOS. "I wasn't going to let him get away with it."

Braswell was also charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, WLOS reported.

