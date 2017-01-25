Twinkies ice cream headed to the shelves of your local convenience store

Mostly clear
INDIANAPOLIS – Yes, your dreams have finally come true. You can now buy Twinkies flavored ice cream in your neighborhood.
Hostess and Nestle unveiled the limited edition ice cream flavor Wednesday, and the new product has people buzzing on social media. The two companies say the flavor will be available until May.
So where can you get your hands on this new frozen treat?
Hostess officials said convenience stores and Dollar General stores will carry the Twinkies flavor, but other stores have not been announced.
Twinkies Ice Cream has officially arrived! You're welcome. #Twinkies #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf pic.twitter.com/x89W0LodCI— RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) January 25, 2017
