Twitter reaction: Jeff Sessions confirmed as new attorney general

Mina Abgoon

Sen. Jeff Sessions began the defense of his nomination for Donald Trump's attorney general on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 by emphasizing a theme of enforcing law and order and strongly pushed back against allegations of racism in his long career.

Pool
After the Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general, opponents and allies took so social media with words of resentment and praise.
 
Democrats pushed to derail Sessions’ nomination, but despite that effort, Sessions was confirmed a 52-47 vote that mostly followed along party lines -- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, however, joined the Republican vote.
 
Attacks against Sessions have been widespread, with some alleging that the Alabama senator is racist, CNN reports.
 
Senate Republicans, however, disagree.
 
"He's just a likable guy, one of the most humble and most considerate people you'll ever meet," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said prior to the vote. "He's a true Southern gentleman."
 
See the Twitter reaction from fellow politicians, celebrities and regular citizens below.

US | World News