UCF student suspended for tweet of graded breakup letter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A University of Central Florida student is fighting suspension after a tweet showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter went viral.

When Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter after what one can presume was a bad breakup, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper.

The four-page apology letter detailed on the phrase his ex-girlfriend used, 'you never know how much you had till it's gone.' It also talked a great deal about regret, as she seemed to blame herself for the break-up.

But Lutz wasn't having any of it.

He tore apart the letter citing spelling, grammar and syntax errors. He even gave feedback on the handwriting in the letter.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

He gave the overall letter a 'D-'. Lutz wrote feedback at the end of the letter stating, "While this gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted.”

Lutz now says he has been suspended from UCF, despite the fact that his ex-girlfriend does not go to the school, according to WFTV. The school believes the tweet warrants the university to suspend him for two semesters and put him on probation because it breaks their code of conduct.

His ex-girlfriend filed a cyberbullying claim but prosecutors never pursued it. Instead, the UCF student got a letter from the school saying that his actions violated the disruption and cyberbullying portions of the school's code of conduct.

Lutz’s attorney is arguing that it is a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.