United Airlines boots bride, groom headed to their wedding

A man and woman headed to their wedding in Costa Rica got booted from a United flight in another controversy surrounding the airline.

But United released the following statement to Houston-based KHOU saying the couple refused to listen to the flight crew.

"We’re disappointed anytime a customer has an experience that doesn’t measure up to their expectations. These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats. We’ve been in touch with them and have rebooked them on flights tomorrow."

United Airlines Flight 1737 was headed out of Houston for Liberia, Costa Rica on Saturday.

Michael Hohl, the groom, told KHOU the couple noticed that there were seats available in upgraded seating.

“We thought not a big deal, it’s not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat," Hohl told KHOU.“We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat.”

Hohl said the couple returned to the assigned seats before he said a U.S. Marshal asked them to get off the plane.

Hohl and his fiancé, Amber Maxwell, were booked for a flight the next morning.