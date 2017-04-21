United CEO will not become company's chairman in wake of scandal
1:53 PM, Apr 21, 2017
2 hours ago
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- United Airlines says its CEO, Oscar Munoz, will not take broader control of the company as previously planned.
The airline's parent company, United Continental Holdings, said in a public filing Friday that Munoz asked that his employment agreement be changed to remove provisions allowing for him to eventually take on the additional role of United's chairman of the board of directors.