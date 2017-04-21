NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- United Airlines says its CEO, Oscar Munoz, will not take broader control of the company as previously planned.

The airline's parent company, United Continental Holdings, said in a public filing Friday that Munoz asked that his employment agreement be changed to remove provisions allowing for him to eventually take on the additional role of United's chairman of the board of directors.

