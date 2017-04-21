United CEO will not become company's chairman in wake of scandal

CNN
1:53 PM, Apr 21, 2017
2 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 08: Oscar Munoz CEO of United Airlines speaks at the Toast to Team USA presented by Bridgestone at The Art Institute of Chicago on July 8, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for USOC)

Tasos Katopodis
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- United Airlines says its CEO, Oscar Munoz, will not take broader control of the company as previously planned.

The airline's parent company, United Continental Holdings, said in a public filing Friday that Munoz asked that his employment agreement be changed to remove provisions allowing for him to eventually take on the additional role of United's chairman of the board of directors.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


US | World News