Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads 'Hollyweed'

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 57°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 42°
It's not what #tourists expected see when they came up to see the #hollywood sign! Crews now working on removing tarps put up by a suspect. pic.twitter.com/gR8ZnQYo96— Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) January 1, 2017
It's not what #tourists expected see when they came up to see the #hollywood sign! Crews now working on removing tarps put up by a suspect. pic.twitter.com/gR8ZnQYo96
Despite sanctions, Kim Jong-un continues to assert North Korea as a global nuclear power.
Coalition airstrikes on its oil fields reportedly crippled ISIS' finances, but it could pivot to black market antiquities deals for more money.
Although more than 200 passengers were on the ferry, there were only 100 life jackets onboard.
It happened shortly after people rang in the new year at the Reina nightclub.