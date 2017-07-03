Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating after a vehicle ran into a crowd of people near Boston's Logan Airport on Monday afternoon.

Police said on Twitter that several pedestrians are injured with varying severity. Boston EMS tweeted that 10 people were transposed from the scene to area hospitals.

Ana Vivas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN that four patients were taken to Boston Medical Center, four to Tufts Medical Center and two to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The severity of the injuries of those transported is currently unknown.

Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man. His identity has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to state police.

The Boston Globe and WCVB reports that investigators are investigating possible operator error.

More on this as it develops.