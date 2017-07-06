Video shows officers rescuing dogs from 167-degree car

Roswell, Georgia Police responded to a call of two dogs who were trapped inside a car sitting under the hot summer sun on Sunday afternoon outside of a movie theater.

When officers arrived, they found that the temperature inside the car was 167 degrees. That is when officers broke into the car to rescue the dogs.

One of the dogs was very agitated as police removed the dog from the car. That canine ended up having a heat stroke moments later. Officers had to remove a second dog using a catch pole as the dog was hiding under the seat to stay in the shade.

After being treated on the scene, the dogs were allowed to cool off with water from a fire hydrant.

After more than an hour inside a movie theater, the owner of the dogs arrived on the scene. The owner was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

"If you see an animal trapped inside of a hot car, call 9-1-1, so that a tragedy can be avoided," the police department said.

According to the National Weather Service, highs were near 90 degrees in the area on Sunday.