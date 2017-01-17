Video shows students narrowly escaping gym roof collapse

8:47 AM, Jan 17, 2017

Video shows a group of Czech students run to escape a gym roof collapse during a floorball game.

A group of Czech students playing floorball had a close call when the roof of the gym where they were playing started to cave in.

In just a matter of moments, students and spectators scrambled for the doors to escape the collapse.

The collapse was captured on video, which you can watch below.

 

 


