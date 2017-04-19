Dash cam shows wild police chase ending with driver plunging into river

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A wild police chase that ended with a driver going off the road and into the St. Clair River in Michigan was caught on video.

The video really speaks for itself. We're talking about an incredible water rescue that followed a police pursuit.

In the newly released police dash cam video from the morning of Saturday, April 8th, Marysville police are in pursuit of a pickup truck driver going at a high rate of speed.

Police stay on his tail when suddenly he goes off road and into freezing water.

Moments later, police immediately get out to offer the man help — but he doesn't want to take it.

Soon after, the man has a change of heart and apologizes. He said there's a warrant for his arrest.

He never said why he went off road.

Police say they were able to get Joshua Cook out of the water unharmed and recover his Ford F-150.

K-9 officer Justin Reeves told Detroit-based WXYZ he's proud of the fact no one was hurt.

"With the speed he went, he went past the shallow point where the water was deeper than the vehicle,” Reeves says. “It sunk and he was treading water."

Cook is currently locked up in jail, facing a number of charges including fleeing and eluding and operating under the influence for the 3rd time.

He also had an existing felony warrant from Port Huron.