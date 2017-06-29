Video shows multiple sharks very close to Florida shore

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Florida - Beachgoers were in for quite a shock when they spotted multiple sharks right next to the shore at a Florida beach Monday afternoon.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock captured it all on video. The Arkansas native says she was out on the beach with her family Monday afternoon when she saw seven sharks, about 5-7 feet long in very shallow water.

Three can be seen in the video in ankle deep water. Adcock says the sharks were in sight for about 10 minutes.

She says her son's friend was snorkeling in the water at the time, and her husband (wearing the green long sleeve shirt in the video) ran out to try to help.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the encounter.