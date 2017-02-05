Voters try to 'buy' senator's vote on DeVos nomination

Opponents of Donald Trump's Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos are using a clever tactic to stop DeVos' nomination from getting approval in the Senate. Opponents are trying to 'buy' senators' votes.

A Go Fund Me page was launched last week in opposition of DeVos' appointment, and has raised nearly $69,000 from more than 4,000 donors. The Go Fund Me is titled, "Buy Pat Toomey's Vote."

Of course buying a senator's vote is considered illegal -- so the money will fund several charitable education groups in Pennsylvania, the group claims.

But the group accuses Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey of participating in pay-to-play politics.

"If Betsy DeVos can buy Senator Toomey's vote, we should be allowed to do the same," fundraiser organizer Katherine Fritz said.

According the Federal Election Commission, DeVos has made $7,800 in direct contributions to Toomey's campaign since 2010. According to the Center for American Progress, the DeVos family have combined to contribute $60,500 to his campaign all time.

All told, DeVos' family members have been multi-million-dollar donors to the Republican Party.

DeVos said during her confirmation hearing that she believes that her experience was enough to earn her a spot in Trump's cabinet. DeVos has been the chair of the Alliance for School Choice, a nonprofit that promotes school voucher programs.

"I’ve worked very hard on behalf of parents and children for the last almost 30 years to be a voice for parents and to be a voice for students and to empower parents to make decisions on behalf of their children, primarily low-income children," DeVos said.

DeVos' nomination process has been rocky, and drawn a number of protests. It has also gained opposition from two Republican senators. With the GOP holding a 52-48 advantage, it is expected that DeVos will be appointed Monday with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

Despite Fritz's campaign, Toomey announced late last week he will support DeVos' nomination.

"I am pleased to vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education," Toomey said in a statement. "Betsy DeVos has spent nearly three decades of her life, tens of millions of dollars, and considerable personal energy toward one noble goal: ensuring that poor children trapped in failing schools have the same opportunities that wealthy and middle class kids already have."