Want to travel this summer? Here's when you should go to save

Are you looking to go on vacation this summer, but need to keep prices at a minimum? You'll want to depart sooner rather than later.

According to Fare Compare, flights are at their most expensive prices from June 15 to Aug. 30 for domestic flights. Airlines begin raising fares on May 20, and then typically raise fares again on or around June 15.

If traveling overseas, your best bet may be to wait. For flights to Europe, prices increase beginning May 12, and drop on Aug. 21. For flights to Asia, prices increase on May 15, and continually drop during August.

If you must travel during peak season, try flying out on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday.

While flights to some popular summer destinations see a huge price increase during the summer, other destinations might be more reasonably price.

Fare Compare said the following cities do not see significant fare increases during the summer:

Boston

Dallas

Denver

Ft. Lauderdale and Miami

Seattle

Washington, D.C.