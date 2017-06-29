FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County detectives are asking for help to identify the man who tied women's pantyhose to multiple vehicles.



The Sheriff's Office says it received a call a cross-dressing man was trying pantyhose to vehicles in a Home Depot parking lot. This appears to be more than just a one-time prank.



A few days ago deputies received an anonymous complaint about a man tying pantyhose to vehicles owned by employees of a nearby restaurant.



According to WJXT-TV, authorities do not know if the man lives in Flagler County or is just someone traveling through the area.



Sheriff Rick Staly said he is hoping someone recognizes the man.



“We need to identify him before this escalates to a more serious crime,” said Sheriff Staly in a Facebook post.



