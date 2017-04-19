Woman arrested after posting Facebook Live video at Florida Chuck E. Cheese

LAKELAND, Fla. - A wanted woman in Florida was arrested on Monday after Polk County detectives were alerted that she had posted a live Facebook video at the Chuck E. Cheese's in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office notified the Lakeland Police Department, which sent officers to the location.

Markesha Wilkerson, 18, of Lakeland was arrested by Lakeland police officers for her outstanding juvenile pick-up order. The pick-up order was for violation of probation and failure to appear. Wilkerson's original charge was improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon and attempted battery.

The Facebook Live video shows Wilkerson hanging out at the popular family entertainment restaurant, posing with the Chuck E. Cheese character. Polk County Sheriff's Office shared the video on their Facebook page.

Wilkerson was booked into the Polk County Jail on no bond.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Wilkerson has 14 previous charges, at least six of which are violent (battery, domestic violence battery, and aggravated assault). Of the 14 previous charges, one was a felony (Aggravated Assault), 6 misdemeanor charges, five “other/unknown” charges, such as probation violation, and 2 failures to appear in court.

Sheriff Grady Judd said "If you are a wanted person with outstanding warrants or pick-up orders, it’s probably not a good idea to go on Facebook Live.”